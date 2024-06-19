Carryout Orders can be picked up on the patio or in the drive thru
Papa Joes Cafe 135 S Valdosta Rd
Coffee
Make Selection
Breakfast
Breakfast Bowl
Biscuit Sliders
Biscuits & Gravy
Grits Bowl
French Toast Sticks
Sandwiches
Custom Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Desserts
Chicken Wings & Loaded Waffle Fries
Chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with a side of seasoned waffle fries topped with shredded cheese, bacon & zesty ranch.
Sauce
Required*
Please select 1
Loaded Fries
Other
Papa Joes Cafe Location and Hours
(229) 636-9805
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6AM