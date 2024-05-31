Chicken Salad with sweet relish and celery served on your choice of bagel or bread. Eat plain or customize the toppings. Served with a side of pasta salad containing feta, black olives and grape tomatoes. Side can be substituted for bag of chips

Toppings Lettuce Spinach Tomato Onion Plain Condiments Mayo Spicy Brown Mustard Yellow Mustard Ketchup None Cheese Please select up to 1 Cheddar Swiss Provolone Shred None Side Please select up to 1 Pasta Salad Chips