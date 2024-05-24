Carryout Orders can be picked up on the patio or in the drive thru
Papa Joes Cafe 135 S Valdosta Rd
Breakfast
Breakfast Bowl
Biscuit Sliders
Biscuits & Gravy
Grits Bowl
Sandwiches
Custom Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Desserts
Coffee
Make Selection
- Hot Coffee$2.49+
- Iced Coffee$3.49+
- Frozen Coffee$3.49+
Hot Coffee
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Sweetner
Required*
Please select 1 to 5
Cream
Required*
Please select 1 to 5
Flavor
Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Papa Joes Cafe Location and Hours
(229) 636-9805
Open now • Closes at 3:30PM