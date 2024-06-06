Carryout Orders can be picked up on the patio or in the drive thru
Papa Joes Cafe 135 S Valdosta Rd
Specials
Daily Special
- Swedish Meatballs & Mashed Potatoes
Swedish Meatball served on a bed of mashed redskin potatoes$10.99
Swedish Meatballs & Mashed Potatoes
Swedish Meatball served on a bed of mashed redskin potatoes
Coffee
Make Selection
Breakfast
Breakfast Bowl
Biscuit Sliders
Biscuits & Gravy
Grits Bowl
French Toast Sticks
Sandwiches
Custom Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Kids Meal
Desserts
Papa Joes Cafe Location and Hours
(229) 636-9805
Open now • Closes at 3:30PM